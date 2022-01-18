Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Celtic fans show Covid passes upon entry before the Premiership match at Celtic Park, Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to January 14, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in a lab-reported test, plus:

– in England, positive rapid lateral flow tests that do not have a negative confirmatory lab-based polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 72 hours.

– in Northern Ireland, positive rapid lateral flow tests.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (January 15-18) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

All 377 local areas in the UK have seen a week-on-week fall in rates.

South Tyneside has the highest rate in the UK, with 2,526 new cases in the seven days to January 14 – the equivalent of 1,671.4 per 100,000 people.

This is down from a rate of 2,738.6 for the seven days to January 7.

Middlesbrough has the second highest rate, down from 3,196.4 to 1,660.5, with 2,346 new cases.

Sunderland has the third highest rate, down from 2,750.8 to 1,639.8, with 4,556 new cases.

Newry, Mourne & Down has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (1,431.7, down from 2,557.4); South Lanarkshire has the highest rate in Scotland (720.0, down from 2,135.5); and Neath Port Talbot has the highest rate in Wales (659.3, down from 2,007.8).

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on January 18 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 14; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 14; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 7; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 7.