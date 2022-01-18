Notification Settings

Crossrail ‘on track’ to begin passenger services in first half of 2022

UK NewsPublished:

The railway will initially operate between Abbey Wood and Paddington through new tunnels under central London.

An Elizabeth line train at a platform

Passenger services on London’s delayed and over budget Crossrail project are on track to begin by the end of June, Transport for London (TfL) has announced.

It will be known as the Elizabeth line once services begin.

An Elizabeth line sign
It will be known as the Elizabeth line once services begin (TfL/PA)

Crossrail was planned to open in full from Reading, Berkshire, to Shenfield, Essex, in December 2018, and was set a budget of £14.8 billion in 2010.

But it has been hit by numerous problems including construction delays and difficulties installing complex signalling systems.

