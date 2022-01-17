Holocaust survivor, 98, becomes a great-grandmother for the 35th time

My 98 year old great grandmother Lily Ebert, an Auschwitz survivor, has just become a great-grandma for the 35th time!

“I never expected to survive Auschwitz and start a family. Babies are the best revenge against the Nazis.”

(? Me and Lily in 2003) pic.twitter.com/HSSUzFl8dM

— Dov Forman (@DovForman) January 16, 2022