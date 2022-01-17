Failure to reduce road deaths linked to police cuts

Traffic on a motorway

The failure to reduce road deaths over the past decade has been linked to a cut in the number of dedicated traffic police officers.

There has been a 15% fall in how many officers are tasked with enforcing road laws full-time since 2016, according to figures obtained by BBC Panorama.

The programme also found that nearly 50% of fixed speed cameras do not work.

Meanwhile, the number of people killed on Britain’s roads each year was stable between 2010 and 2019, following three decades of decline.

Fatalities fell from 1,752 in 2019 to an estimated 1,460 in 2020, but that was attributed to coronavirus lockdowns.

AA president, Edmund King, described these deaths as “a scandal” and “totally unnecessary”.

He said: “We have safer vehicles. We should have safer roads and safer drivers.”

Mr King warned that some drivers will “take more chances” if they think they will “get away with motoring offences” because of a lack of enforcement.

He said: “Cops in cars are essential. We have seen a correlation between plateauing road deaths and the decline in the number of dedicated road traffic officers.

“We should reverse this decline as traffic police are needed in this national crisis with five people dying on our roads daily.

Figures from 34 forces who responded to Freedom of Information (FoI) requests by Panorama show the total number of dedicated traffic officers they employed fell from 5,014 in 2016 to 4,257 currently.

Responses from 26 forces to additional FoI requests revealed that 523 of 1,110 fixed speed cameras are inactive.

Some areas, such as North Yorkshire, Durham and Northamptonshire, have none of the cameras working.