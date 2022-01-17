Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

British woman dies in Tonga tsunami after trying to save her dogs

UK NewsPublished:

Angela Glover, from Brighton, died after an undersea volcano erupted near the Pacific nation on Saturday.

Tonga Volcano Eruption
Tonga Volcano Eruption

A British woman who went missing after a tsunami in Tonga has died, according to her family.

Angela Glover, from Brighton, died after an undersea volcano erupted near the Pacific nation on Saturday, sending large tsunami waves crashing across the shore.

Her brother, Nick Eleini, said the 50-year-old died while trying to save her dogs.

He said her body was found by her husband James.

Reading out a statement, he told Sky News: “I understand that this terrible accident came about as they tried to rescue their dogs.

“As you can imagine, her family is devastated. And we respectfully request that we are given privacy to grieve.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News