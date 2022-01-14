Snapchat filter launched to encourage young people to get booster

You can get your #COVID19 vaccination at a walk-in site without an appointment.

This includes:

▶️ first and second doses for people aged 12 and over▶️ booster doses for people aged 18 and over

? Search for your nearest walk-in site: https://t.co/d0fPoRbUmF pic.twitter.com/kWB8U3XgWL

— Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) January 12, 2022