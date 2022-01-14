Notification Settings

Serial killer Peter Tobin taken to hospital from jail

UK NewsPublished:

He is serving three life sentences at HMP Edinburgh for the murders of Angelika Kluk, Vicky Hamilton and Dinah McNicol.

Peter Tobin
Peter Tobin

Serial killer Peter Tobin has been taken to hospital from the prison where he is serving three life sentences.

Tobin was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh from HMP Edinburgh on Thursday after becoming unwell.

He is serving a life sentence for raping and murdering Polish student Angelika Kluk, 23, and hiding her body under the floor of a Glasgow church in 2006.

Tobin, who is aged in his mid-70s, is also serving life terms for the murders of 15-year-old schoolgirl Vicky Hamilton, of Redding, near Falkirk, in 1991, and 18-year-old Dinah McNicol the same year.

HMP Edinburgh
Tobin was taken to hospital from HMP Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

Their bodies were found 17 years later, buried in the garden of his former home in Margate, Kent.

A spokesman for the Scottish Prison Service said: “We cannot comment on individual prisoners.”

It is not the first time Tobin has been taken to hospital from prison in recent years.

In February 2016 he was taken to the Royal Infirmary by ambulance after he reportedly collapsed in his cell.



