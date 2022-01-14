Police Ombudsman probe examined 19 loyalist murders

UDA decommissions all weapons

The investigation by the Police Ombudsman examined police actions in relation to 19 murders and multiple attempted murders carried out by the UDA/UFF.

The attacks were:

– The murder of Gerard Casey at Rasharkin, Co Antrim, on April 4 1989;

– The murder of Eddie Fullerton at Buncrana, Co Donegal, on May 25 1991;

– The murder of Patrick Shanaghan at Castlederg, Co Tyrone, on August 12 1991;

– The murder of Thomas Donaghy, at Kilrea, Co Londonderry, on August 16 1991;

– The murder of Bernard O’Hagan at Magherafelt, Co Londonderry, on September 16 1991;

– The attempted murder of James McCorriston at Coleraine, Co Londonderry, on February 14 1992;

– The murder of Daniel Cassidy at Kilrea, Co Londonderry, on April 2 1992;

– The attempted murder of Patrick McErlain at Dunloy, Co Antrim, on August 28 1992;

– The murder of Malachy Carey at Ballymoney, Co Antrim. Mr Carey was shot on December 12 1992 and died the following day as a result of his injuries;

– The murders of Robert Dalrymple, James Kelly, James McKenna, and Noel O’Kane at Castlerock, Co Londonderry, on March 25 1993. A fifth man, Gerard McEldowney, was seriously injured in this attack;