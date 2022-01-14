Notification Settings

Ex-No 10 communications chief apologises for ‘anger and hurt’ caused by party

UK NewsPublished:

James Slack said the event ‘should not have happened at the time that it did’.

James Slack

The Prime Minister’s former director of communications has apologised for the “anger and hurt” caused by a leaving party held in Downing Street the night before the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

James Slack, who last year left No 10 to become deputy editor-in-chief at The Sun, said the party on April 16 2021, “should not have happened at the time that it did”.

Mr Slack said in an emailed statement issued by The Sun’s publisher News UK: “I wish to apologise unreservedly for the anger and hurt caused. This event should not have happened at the time that it did. I am deeply sorry, and take full responsibility.”

Coronavirus – Thu Jan 13, 2022
Sue Gray (Gov.uk/PA)

But he said he could not comment further as the issue had been referred to senior official Sue Gray as part of her investigation.

The party was held the night before the Queen attended her husband’s funeral wearing a face mask and socially distanced from her family at Windsor Castle, in line with Covid restrictions.

The Telegraph reported that advisers and civil servants gathered after work for two separate events on April 16 2021.

They were to mark the departures of Mr Slack and one of the PM’s personal photographers, the newspaper said.

The Telegraph cited a No 10 spokesperson as saying Mr Johnson was not in Downing Street that day. He is said to have been at Chequers.

