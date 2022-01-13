Universities launch campaign to celebrate creative subjects in wake of pandemic

Cressida Cowell

Nearly two-thirds of parents feel that creative university courses benefit the UK economy, research has revealed.

The difficulties faced by creative industries during the pandemic has prompted universities to launch a campaign championing the contributions made by creative subjects.

The poll of more than 2,000 parents of children aged 18 and under, carried out by Savanta ComRes, found that nearly two-thirds (65%) agreed that creative courses benefited the UK economy, while nearly one in seven (69%) said students gained important creative skills at university which were vital for boosting the country’s creative industries.

But 67% of parents said they thought creative industries had suffered due to the pandemic.

Nish Kumar (Ian West/PA)

In response, Universities UK has launched a campaign, Creative Sparks, to promote the support of creative arts courses to the Government.

Each university has nominated a leading figure in national cultural life, with nominees including comedian Nish Kumar and Derry Girls screenwriter Lisa McGee.

Alistair Jarvis, chief executive of Universities UK, said: “Our universities, creative education and brilliant academics are central to the UK’s creative excellence and vital to the success of our creative industries.

“They are the engine room of so many things that make the UK the envy of the world, including our music, films, TV programmes and video games.

“Universities are places where creative ideas flourish, where innovation happens, and where businesses employing thousands of people are started.

“They’re where the nation’s creative sparks are ignited.”

Other nominated “Sparks” include the musician Laura Mvula, Bob The Builder and PAW Patrol creator Keith Chapman, and Cressida Cowell, author of How To Train Your Dragon.

Chapman said: “My career would not have been possible without the skills I learned and people I met during my time at university.

“If the Government wants our creative industries to remain the best in the world, they must show they understand how important creative courses are to their success.”