The 12 military roles stripped from the Duke of York

The Duke of York

Here is the list of the 12 honorary military roles which the Duke of York has returned to the Queen:

British military affiliations

– Colonel of the Grenadier Guards

– Honorary air commodore of RAF Lossiemouth

– Colonel-in-chief of the Royal Irish Regiment

– Colonel-in-chief of the Small Arms School Corps

– Commodore-in-chief of the Fleet Air Arm

– Royal colonel of the Royal Highland Fusiliers, 2nd Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland

– Deputy colonel-in-chief of The Royal Lancers (Queen Elizabeth’s Own)

– Colonel-in-chief of the Yorkshire Regiment

Overseas honorary military roles

– Colonel-in-chief of the Queen’s York Rangers (1st American Regiment)

– Colonel-in-chief of The Royal Highland Fusiliers Of Canada

– Colonel-in-chief of the Royal New Zealand Army Logistic Regiment (The Duke of York’s Own)