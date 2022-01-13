Notification Settings

Covid-19: Number of NHS staff off work in England is falling

UK NewsPublished:

Overall, 40,031 NHS staff at hospital trusts in England were absent for Covid-19 reasons on January 9.

An NHS hospital ward

The number of NHS staff off work for Covid reasons appears to be falling, new figures show.

While there has been a 2% rise week on week between January 2 and 9, the daily data suggests that, after reaching a peak of 49,941 on January 5, the numbers have dropped every day since then.

Overall, 40,031 NHS staff at hospital trusts in England were absent for Covid-19 reasons on January 9, up 2% on the previous week (39,142).

At the start of December, just 12,508 staff were off with Covid or were self-isolating, according to figures from NHS England.

It comes as other data shows a total of 18,585 people in England were waiting more than two years to start routine hospital treatment at the end of November 2021.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

