Paramedic stable after fatal ambulance crash but ‘faces long road to recovery’

Alice Clark, the 21-year-old paramedic who died when her ambulance was involved in a crash in Kent

A paramedic badly hurt when his ambulance was in a fatal crash with a cement lorry is in a stable condition but “faces a long road to recovery”.

Tributes poured in from around the world following the death of 21-year-old paramedic Alice Clark, who was travelling with two colleagues on the A21 near Sevenoaks, Kent, at the time of the collision on January 5.

A male paramedic who suffered multiple serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital is now in a stable condition, a spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SECAmb) said.

A student paramedic, who was travelling in the back of the vehicle and suffered a head injury, was later discharged from hospital.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support following the tragic death of paramedic Alice Clark and for all those injured in last week’s RTC,” the SECAmb spokesman said.

“The messages from across the globe have been truly overwhelming.”

Kent Police are investigating what happened and have appealed for dashcam footage and witnesses.

The male paramedic remains in hospital in a stable condition but faces a long road to recovery. The student paramedic was discharged from hospital last week. All those involved request their privacy is respected at this difficult time. — South East Coast Ambulance (@SECAmbulance) January 11, 2022

Speaking about their daughter, Ms Clark’s parents said last week: “Alice was so excited to qualify as a paramedic and looked forward to every shift.

“She was a beautiful, kind, fun-loving daughter, sister and granddaughter.