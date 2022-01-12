Johnson apologises after admitting attending No 10 ‘bring your own booze’ event

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson apologised for attending a “bring your own booze” gathering in the garden of No 10 during England’s first lockdown as he battled to save his premiership.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the public “rage” over the incident but insisted he thought it could have been technically within the rules.

Mr Johnson told MPs that he attended the May 20 2020 gathering for around 25 minutes to “thank groups of staff”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologises in the Commons (House of Commons/PA)

“I believed implicitly that this was a work event,” he said.