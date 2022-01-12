Boris Johnson taking the British public for fools, say bereaved campaigners

A wall covered in red love hearts

Boris Johnson has been accused of “taking the British public for fools” and pouring salt into people’s wounds after his apology in Parliament for attending a Downing Street garden gathering during the UK’s first coronavirus lockdown.

Campaigners branded the Prime Minister a “walking public health hazard”, saying he had broken the rules and should resign.

Hannah Brady, from Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, said that if Mr Johnson does not step down then his MPs have a “moral duty” to remove him.

Hannah Brady, from Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice

Ms Brady’s father, Shaun Brady, 55, died just a few days before the “bring your own booze” event on May 20 2020, having contracted Covid on the way to his job as a key worker in Wigan.

His death certificate was signed on the day it was held.

While Mr Johnson apologised at Prime Minister’s Questions for attending the event, and acknowledged the public’s “rage” over the incident, he insisted he thought it could technically have been within the rules.

He told MPs he went to the gathering for around 25 minutes to “thank groups of staff”, adding that he “believed implicitly that this was a work event”.

But, speaking on behalf of the campaign group, Ms Brady rejected his explanation.

She said: “The Prime Minister’s lies have finally caught up with him. Not content with kicking bereaved families like mine in the teeth by breaking the rules he set and then lying to us about it, he’s now taking the British public for fools by pretending he ‘didn’t know it was a party’.

“Every time he lies to us, he pours more salt into the wounds of those who have already lost so much to this pandemic, but that doesn’t stop him.

“He’s incapable of telling the truth and he needs to go.

“The Prime Minister is now a walking public health hazard who has lost the trust, respect and good faith of the public.

“If restrictions are needed to protect lives in the future, people will simply laugh at him.

“He has no moral authority and will cost lives.

“He has broken his own rules and if he had any decency he would now resign, rather than hide behind an internal ‘inquiry’.