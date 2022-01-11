Royal Mail celebrates the Rolling Stones’ sticky fingers with special stamps

A special set of stamps is being issued to celebrate The Rolling Stones, Royal Mail has announced.

The 12 stamps will be a tribute to the band, which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, having been formed in London in 1962.

Eight of the stamps will feature images from some of their most famous performances over the years, including dates such as 1969’s London Hyde Park show held on July 5, just two days after the death of founding member Brian Jones.

London’s Hyde Park in 1969 (Royal Mail/PA)

The free outdoor festival, marketed as The Stones In The Park, saw the live debut of his replacement guitarist, Mick Taylor, who was later replaced by Ronnie Wood.

Other performances to feature on the eight stamps include those from Rotterdam, Netherlands, in August 1995 and their gig at the Knebworth Festival in August 1976.

A further four stamps will be available in a miniature sheet format and will feature two shots of the band together and two of their vintage worldwide tour posters.

The Rolling Stones – Sir Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood and Keith Richards – worked closely with Royal Mail on the issue of the stamps, which also feature drummer Charlie Watts, who died in August last year.

Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards (Royal Mail/PA)

They are only the fourth music group to feature in a dedicated stamp issue, Royal Mail said, following The Beatles in 2007, Pink Floyd in 2016 and Queen in 2020.

David Gold, Royal Mail’s director of public affairs and policy, said: “Few bands in the history of rock have managed to carve out a career as rich and expansive as that of the Rolling Stones.

“They have created some of modern music’s most iconic and inspirational albums, with ground-breaking live performances to match.”