Queen’s hope for a ‘world where diabetes can do no harm’

As Patron, The Queen has sent this message to @DiabetesUK on the 100th anniversary of the first successful insulin treatment.

Leonard Thompson, a 14-year-old boy dying from type 1 diabetes, became the first person to receive a life saving insulin injection on 11th January 1922. pic.twitter.com/1hb3JNnZwo

— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 11, 2022