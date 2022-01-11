Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police stand-off with man who has young son in house enters third day

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The incident involving armed police and other specially trained officers, in the Earlsdon area of Coventry, began early on Sunday.

Armed police incident in Coventry
Armed police incident in Coventry

Talks are continuing into a third day with a man who has his eight-year-old son inside a house which has been cordoned off by armed police in Coventry.

The stand-off involving specially trained officers in the Earlsdon area of the city began after a concern for welfare check by West Midlands Police officers at the address at 12.20am on Sunday.

The 41-year-old is “believed to be armed”, the police have said.

The force said in a statement issued around midnight on Tuesday: “Our priority is the safety of those involved which includes residents who live within the cordon’s perimeter.”

Armed police officers outside a property in Earlsdon Avenue North, Coventry, where police remain in a stand-off with a man
Armed police outside a property in Earlsdon Avenue North (Jacob King/PA)

Armed officers were pictured inside the cordon throughout Monday, which is centred on an address in Earlsdon Avenue North.

Chief Superintendent Pete Henrick, Coventry Police Commander, said: “We understand that this situation is deeply worrying for some local residents and we want to reassure them that we are doing everything we can to bring it to a safe conclusion.

“I ask that people bear with us as specialist officers remain at the scene.”

UK News
Crime
News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News