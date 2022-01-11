Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Number of UK Covid-19 patients now more than half of second-wave peak

UK NewsPublished:

Hospital admissions are down 3% week-on-week, however.

A nurse puts on PPE on a ward for Covid-19 patients at King’s College Hospital in south east London (Victoria Jones/PA)
A nurse puts on PPE on a ward for Covid-19 patients at King’s College Hospital in south east London (Victoria Jones/PA)

The number of people in hospital in the UK with Covid-19 is now just over half the peak seen during the second wave of the virus a year ago, new figures show.

A total of 19,828 patients were recorded on January 10, according to the latest Government data.

This is up 21% week on week, and is the highest number since February 16, 2021.

HEALTH Coronavirus Hospitals
(PA Graphics)

It is also just over half the 39,254 patients recorded on January 18, 2021 – at the peak of the second wave.

Patient numbers are not rising right across the country, however.

The figures for London and Northern Ireland have fallen in recent days, while other regions such as south-east and eastern England show signs of levelling off.

But numbers are continuing to climb steadily in Scotland, Wales, north-east England and Yorkshire.

There were 2,286 Covid-19 hospital admissions on January 6, the latest UK-wide figure available, down 3% week-on-week.

Admissions during the second wave peaked at 4,583 on January 12, 2021.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News