Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Cast of Full House will ‘grieve as a family’ following death of Bob Saget

UK NewsPublished:

The cast members paid an emotional tribute to ‘our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob’.

Obit Bob Saget
Obit Bob Saget

The cast of US sitcom Full House have said they will “grieve as a family” following the death of comedian Bob Saget.

In a joint statement on social media, they paid emotional tribute to “our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob” and said tears of laughter had been replaced with ones of sadness.

The 65-year-old, who was best known for starring in the show, was pronounced dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday.

The exact cause of death remains unclear.

In a statement posted to Instagram, they said: “Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family.

“And now we grieve as a family.

“Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob.

“He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob’s honor, hug the people you love.

“No one gave better hugs than Bob.”

The post was signed off from “John, Dave, Candace, Jodie, Lori, Andrea, Scott, Jeff, Ashley and Mary-Kate”.

Members of the sitcom had previously posted individual tributes as an outpouring of grief followed the news of Saget’s death.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News