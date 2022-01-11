Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

At least 600,000 cancelled December flights from Heathrow

UK NewsPublished:

New testing and quarantine rules were introduced in late November due to fears over the Omicron coronavirus strain.

A British Airways plane
A British Airways plane

At least 600,000 passengers cancelled plans to fly from Heathrow in December due to the Omicron coronavirus strain and the introduction of tougher travel restrictions, the airport said.

Fears over the Covid variant meant that, from late November, all travellers arriving in the UK were required to take a pre-departure lateral flow test and self-isolate until they received a negative result from a post-arrival PCR test.

This led to many people scrapping their travel plans over the festive period.

A total of 19.4 million people travelled through Heathrow across the whole of last year.

This was less than a quarter of the pre-pandemic level in 2019, and 12.3% down on 2020.

Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye said: “There are currently travel restrictions, such as testing, on all Heathrow routes.

“The aviation industry will only fully recover when these are all lifted and there is no risk that they will be reimposed at short notice, a situation which is likely to be years away.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News