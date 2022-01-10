Notification Settings

Tube workers vote to strike over jobs, pensions and conditions

UK NewsPublished:

The dispute involves around 10,000 RMT members.

Passengers traveling on the London Underground (James Manning/PA)
Passengers traveling on the London Underground (James Manning/PA)

London Underground workers have voted to strike in a dispute over jobs, pensions and conditions.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) said 94% of its members who took part in a ballot backed industrial action.

The dispute involves around 10,000 RMT members and is separate to the row over rosters on the Night Tube which has led to weekend walkouts.

The RMT said its members have been refused assurances on jobs, pensions and working conditions in the midst of an “on-going financial crisis” it claims are driven by central Government.

The union’s executive committee will consider the ballot result but says it will take “whatever action is necessarily” to prevent staff paying the price for a financial crisis “that is not of their making”.

A Tube train departs the station at Westminster underground station (James Manning/PA)
A Tube train departs the station at Westminster underground station (James Manning/PA)

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “A financial crisis at LU has been deliberately engineered by the Government to drive a cuts agenda which would savage jobs, services, safety and threaten the working conditions and‎ pensions of our members.

“It must never be forgotten that these are the same transport staff praised as heroes for carrying London through Covid for nearly two years, often at serious personal risk, who now have no option but to rise up and defend their livelihoods.

“The politicians need to wake up to the fact that transport staff will not pay the price for this cynically engineered crisis and we will coordinate a campaign of resistance with colleagues from other unions impacted by this threat.”

UK News

