Transcript of Boris Johnson’s interview at vaccination clinic in Uxbridge

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves the Boots Pharmacy in Uxbridge, west London, after a visit to the coronavirus vaccination clinic

Here is a transcript of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s interview during a visit to a vaccination clinic at Boots Pharmacy in Uxbridge, West London:

Q: This morning, Michael Gove didn’t deny that lateral flow tests could be phased out. Do you have a timeframe for when you think that might happen?

Boris Johnson: We’re going to have to make sure that we continue to use testing as one of our most important lines of defence for as long as it’s necessary.

The other important line of defence in addition to testing is, of course, getting vaccinated. (It’s) fantastic to be here at Boots (Pharmacy), looking at people queuing to get vaccinated.

(I) just talked to somebody who was getting vaccinated for the first time. That’s really important – (there’s) still people coming forward for the first time to get vaccinated.

The boosters are going well, we’ve now done 36 million boosters – 90% of people over 50.

But clearly there’s an opportunity for people who have not been boosted to come and use those slots. It can make a huge difference. (The) NHS (is) still under a lot of pressure – 18,000 people in beds, Covid patients in the NHS. (It’s) absolutely vital that we look after our health and look after the NHS and get boosted.

Q: But on lateral flow tests, do you think it’ll be, what, weeks, months, before they could be phased out?

Boris Johnson: I think that we’ll use them as long as they’re very important. And there’s a similar argument to be had about the quarantine period, whether to come down from seven days to five days. The thing to do is to look at the science.

Q: And on that quarantine period, do you see, as your Cabinet colleague Nadhim Zahawi said, the benefits of that? Are you in conversation in Government about reducing that isolation period?

Boris Johnson: Of course. We’re looking at that and we’ll act according to the science, as we always have.

But what I would say to everybody is that, you know, Omicron is still out there, it’s incredibly contagious, everybody will know somebody who has had it. It can be pretty unpleasant.

Sadly, as you know, 90% of the people who are in ICU with Covid have not been vaccinated. And it’s absolutely crucial that everybody gets their booster. It can make a huge, huge difference.

Q: So is it possible that within weeks, we could see changes on lateral flow tests and on isolation?

Boris Johnson: We’ve got to make sure that we see off Omicron. We’re making great progress. The number of people who have been boosted, as I say, is 36 million. Ninety percent of over 50s have been done.

But there are still millions who need to do it – loads of people have had two jabs but haven’t yet come forward for their booster.

And I say to everybody, you know, join the movement. Everybody’s coming forward. I’ve seen the queues this morning. There’s still a lot of enthusiasm to get boosted. And I hope everybody does it.

Q: On jabs, mandatory jabs for healthcare workers, we’ve seen anger from some in the NHS about that. Will you be reconsidering those rules as the Covid picture changes?

Boris Johnson: You mean anger at the fact of mandatory vaccination or anger that people are not getting vaccinated?

Q: The fact of mandatory vaccination from some working in the NHS.

Boris Johnson: Well, let me just say that… I mentioned the 18,000 people with Covid currently in hospital. That’s, as you know, as everybody, as the country knows, that’s massively up. And the numbers are increasing.

And what people also need to know is that a larger, sizeable percentage of those 18,000 have contracted Covid in hospital – perhaps 30% or more are nosocomial infection, so-called iatrogenic. They come in – you’re getting infected in hospital.

Now to me, that is just not acceptable. You shouldn’t go into hospital and then contract Covid. So it’s very important that our NHS staff should be properly protected, should be properly vaccinated. And I certainly encourage that.

Q: I want to ask you about the cost of living crisis. Will you be talking to the Chancellor this week about how to help people struggling with their energy bills?

Boris Johnson: I’ve been meeting the Chancellor constantly, (I) met the Chancellor last night to talk about it.

I understand how difficult it is for people, I understand the pressures that people are facing on household finances. And, you know, this is the result of global price spikes as a result of the economy coming back from Covid.

But, you know, it’s making life very tough and we’ve got to make sure that people are aware of all the things that they can do, all the money that we’re putting in via local councils to help people in hardship, the cold weather payments, the Warm Home discount, the money for pensioners.

Mr Johnson appeared reluctant to comment on Novak Djokovic being unvaccinated against Covid, but said the world’s number one men’s tennis player is ‘pretty good’ (PA)

Altogether – the package altogether – to support people, but particularly to support the energy, the cost of heating, is about £4.2 billion. But, you know, I understand how difficult it is. And we’re certainly looking at what we can do.

Q: But that focus is on targeted support for energy bills, when most households are going to be feeling the squeeze.

Boris Johnson: Energy is just one component of the problem. There’s a general inflationary pressure caused by the world economy coming back from Covid. And in the US, I think inflation is likely to be the highest it’s been since the early ’80s. The Eurozone is experiencing exactly the same thing.

Here in the UK, I’m afraid, we’re seeing the same problem. We’ve got to help people, particularly people on low incomes. We’ve got to help people with the cost of their fuel, and that’s what we (going to) do.

Q: I want to ask you about the latest allegations on Christmas parties. Did you and Carrie attend a Downing Street party that was organised by Martin Reynolds on May 20?

Boris Johnson: All that, as you know, is the subject of a proper investigation by Sue Gray.

Q: So have you already been interviewed by Sue Gray? And if not, do you object to her questioning you again about this?

Boris Johnson: All (that is) subject for an interview, for investigation, by Sue Gray.

Q: Lastly, can I just ask, would you feel comfortable with Novak Djokovic coming to Wimbledon if he hasn’t been vaccinated?

Boris Johnson: I think it’s important for the Australian authorities to make their own dispositions. All I would say about Novak Djokovic, against whom I’ve played tennis by the way – he’s pretty good – is, you know, I believe in vaccination.