Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Staff check the Covid passports of supporters ahead of the Emirates FA Cup third round match at Turf Moor, Burnley (Martin Rickett/PA)

Here is Monday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to January 6, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in a lab-reported test, plus, in England, positive rapid lateral flow tests that do not have a negative confirmatory lab-based polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 72 hours.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (January 7-10) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 242 (64%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 134 (36%) have seen a fall and one is unchanged.

Derry City & Strabane in Northern Ireland continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 6,065 new cases in the seven days to January 6, the equivalent of 4,013.7 per 100,000 people.

This is up from a rate of 3,777.4 for the seven days to December 30.

Fermanagh & Omagh in Northern Ireland has the second highest rate, up from 2,922.4 to 3,309.3, with 3,883 new cases.

Middlesbrough has the third highest rate, up from 1,648.4 to 3,144.0, with 4,442 new cases.

Inverclyde has the highest rate in Scotland (2,333.2, down from 2.424.1) and Neath Port Talbot has the highest rate in Wales (2.229.4, up from 2.119.3).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Middlesbrough (up from 1,648.4 to 3,144.0)

Hartlepool (1,548.4 to 2,816.6)

Sunderland (1,404.4 to 2,619.8)

Redcar & Cleveland (1,681.1 to 2,879.9)

South Tyneside (1,500.0 to 2634.8)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on January 10 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 6; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 6; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 30; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 30.