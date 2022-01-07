Police arrest 16-year-old boy after body found in Dorset home

Forensics at the scene in Heath Road, Christchurch, Dorset, where police have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of the body of a man in his 30s on Tuesday evening.

Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in relation to the murder of a man in Christchurch on the south coast.

Dorset Police launched a murder investigation after the body of a man in his 30s was found with serious injuries on Tuesday evening.

The force announced shortly after midnight on Friday that a 16-year-old suspect had been apprehended and was “assisting detectives with their enquiries”.

Police at the scene in Heath Road, Christchurch, Dorset, following the discovery of the body of a man in his 30s on Tuesday (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Police are still urging anyone who was in the Heath Road area of Christchurch between Saturday and Tuesday and saw “any suspicious activity or anything out of the ordinary” to contact Dorset Police.

Detectives are also appealing for any residents in the Heath Road vicinity with home CCTV systems of dashcam footage from vehicles that were in the area during the timeframe of interest to check their footage.

Detective Inspector Simon Huxter of the Major Crime Investigation Team added: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the man who sadly died and our specially-trained officers will continue to provide support to them. They have been kept fully updated in respect of this development.

Forensics at the scene in Heath Road, Christchurch, Dorset, on Wednesday after police found a man dead the night before (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“Finally, I am renewing my plea for anyone who knows the occupant of 6 Heath Road to please come forward as you may have important information to assist our investigation.

“There will still be a police presence in the area and local officers can be approached by members of the public with any information or concerns.”