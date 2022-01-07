Notification Settings

Boosters 90% effective against hospital admission from Omicron for over-65s

UK NewsPublished:

The figures, from the UK Health Security Agency, showed that boosters were effective three months after the over-65s had received the booster.

Coronavirus vaccination

Vaccine boosters are 90% effective against admission to hospital from the Omicron variant for the over-65s, according to new figures.

The figures, from the UK Health Security Agency, show that level of protection three months after the over-65s had received the booster.

Meanwhile, protection for those with two doses dropped to about 70% after three months and to 50% after six months.

Taking this data into account, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has advised the Government against giving a second booster dose, or fourth jab, to care home residents and those aged over 80.

Coronavirus graphic
(PA Graphics)

It added that priority should continue to be given to rolling out the first booster dose, and that unvaccinated people should come forward for their first two doses as soon as possible.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, the JCVI’s chair of Covid-19 immunisation, called the data “highly encouraging”.

“The current data show the booster dose is continuing to provide high levels of protection against severe disease, even for the most vulnerable older age groups.

“For this reason, the committee has concluded there is no immediate need to introduce a second booster dose, though this will continue to be reviewed.

“The data is highly encouraging and emphasises the value of a booster jab.

“With Omicron continuing to spread widely, I encourage everyone to come forward for their booster dose or, if unvaccinated, for their first two doses, to increase their protection against serious illness.”

