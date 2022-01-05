New MP Helen Morgan demands talks with Sajid Javid over ‘ambulance crisis’

Helen Morgan

The Liberal Democrat victor in the North Shropshire by-election is demanding a meeting with Health Secretary Sajid Javid to discuss the “ambulance crisis” in the county.

Helen Morgan is being sworn in as an MP on Wednesday after she stunned the Tories in last month’s vote, overturning a majority of almost 23,000 to take the previously safe Conservative seat with a winning margin of nearly 6,000 votes.

In her first day at Westminster, Ms Morgan promised to “hit the ground running”, writing to Mr Javid asking him to meet the West Midlands Ambulance Trust which first requested talks four months ago.

“I am here in Westminster to make sure the people of Shropshire are no longer taken for granted by this Conservative Government,” she said.

“The ambulance crisis is a life and death situation in Shropshire. I can’t think of many other meetings which are more important than this one. The Health Secretary cannot ignore this request any longer.”

Ms Morgan’s victory in North Shropshire came at the end of a torrid parliamentary session for Boris Johnson which saw 100 Tory MPs revolt over the introduction of Covid passports in England.

The contest was triggered by the resignation of former cabinet minister, Owen Paterson, in the wake of a botched attempt by No 10 to get him off the hook after he was found to have broken rules banning MPs from paid lobbying.