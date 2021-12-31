Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

A cleaner cleans a banister at a Covid-19 vaccination centre at Hampden Park in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to December 27, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in a lab-reported test, plus, in England, positive rapid lateral flow tests that do not have a negative confirmatory lab-based polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 72 hours.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (December 28-31) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 345 (92%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 32 (8%) have seen a fall.

Derry City & Strabane in Northern Ireland has the highest rate in the UK, with 3,345 new cases in the seven days to December 27 – the equivalent of 2,213.6 per 100,000 people.

This is up from a rate of 875.5 for the seven days to December 20.

Thurrock in Essex has the second highest rate, up from 1,791.7 to 2.098.2, with 3,683 new cases.

Lambeth in London has the third highest rate, down from 3,215.5 to 2,094.7, with 6,741 new cases.

Merthyr Tydfil has the highest rate in Wales (1,823.8, up from 660.3) and Renfrewshire has the highest rate in Scotland (1,745.4, up from 1,062.5).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Derry City & Strabane (up from 875.5 to 2,213.6)

Barrow-in-Furness (666.9 to 1,988.7)

Copeland (507.0 to 1,715.1)

Merthyr Tydfil (660.3 to 1,823.8)

Rhondda Cynon Taf (680.5 to 1,737.3)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on December 31 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 27; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 27; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 20; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 20.