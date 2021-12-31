Broadcaster Trevor Phillips knighted in New Year Honours

Trevor Phillips

Trevor Phillips has been knighted in the New Year Honours.

The news anchor and former politician, 68, was recognised for his services to equality and human rights.

He currently fronts Sky News’ Sunday morning news programme, having taken over from colleague Sophy Ridge in May 2021 while she is on maternity leave.

Phillips was the former head of current affairs at ITV station LWT and has won Royal Television Society awards for his journalism in 1988 and 1993.

His four-part programme in 1998, marking 50 years since the arrival in Britain of the MV Empire Windrush, won the documentary series prize in 1998.

In 2020, he was shortlisted in the British Journalism Awards for comment writer of the year.

Phillips was also the founding chairman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, having previously been the head of the Commission for Racial Equality from 2003.

He has been a vocal anti-racism campaigner and criticised the lack of diversity at the highest levels of politics, business and the media.

Phillips is the current chair of Green Park which found in February 2021 that black directors did not hold any of the top roles at FTSE 100 companies for the first time in six years.

He was asked to provide expert support on a review into the impact of coronavirus on black, Asian and minority ethnic communities in 2020.