Teenager stabbed to death in park

Police

A murder investigation has been launched after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Ashburton Park, Croydon, south London.

Police officers went to the scene shortly after 7pm on Thursday.

They gave first aid to the boy before the ambulance service arrived but he was pronounced dead at 7.36 pm.

Detectives in #Croydon have launched a murder investigation after a 15-year-old boy was found with stab injuries. ?101 and give CAD 5443/30Dec if you have any information. More here: https://t.co/LDFGeFJg0O — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) December 30, 2021

The victim’s family have been informed but formal identification has not yet taken place. A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

No arrests have been made and police have asked anyone with information to call them via 101 quoting reference CAD 5443/30Dec.