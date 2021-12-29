What the papers say – December 29

A collection of British newspapers

The nation’s papers are led by Covid hope for 2022 and concerns over an imminent cost of living increase.

The Daily Mirror has “New Year New Hope” following claims Omicron is not as deadly as previous variants, while the Daily Express says “the worst of Covid is finally over”.

Tomorrow's front page: Dare we hope? Worst of Covid is 'history'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/U2w8YCI45c — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) December 28, 2021

The i reports figures showing there has been an increase in hospital patients but the number of people on a ventilator – an indicator of serious illness – has remained steady.

The Times and Daily Mail report Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been urged to follow the lead of health officials in the US and cut the Covid self-isolation period in a bid to stave off a potential NHS staffing crisis.

TIMES: Cut self-isolation to save NHS, Johnson is urged #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/dXagOEGVrD — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 28, 2021

The Test and Trace system has been messaging people to isolate for 10 days even though official guidance has been cut to seven, according to The Daily Telegraph.

?️The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Test & Trace tells people to isolate incorrectly'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/82zQy0opU6 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 28, 2021

Elsewhere, The Guardian and The Independent report UK households face a “cost of living catastrophe” in 2022 as a result of stalling wages and soaring tax and energy bills.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 29 December 2021: UK households warned of 'year of the squeeze' as cost of living soars pic.twitter.com/I3VxiRwQ8F — The Guardian (@guardian) December 28, 2021

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Families face £1200 hole in household budgets #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/9pb08SGm8X — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 28, 2021

The Financial Times leads with global companies raising a record 12.1 trillion dollars in 2021.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 29 December https://t.co/DUsgLuoZ6A pic.twitter.com/JjhbrWUBfu — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) December 28, 2021

And the Daily Star says China has complained to the UN after its space station nearly collided with one of billionaire Elon Musk’s satellites.