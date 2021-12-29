Notification Settings

Teenager charged with murdering couple found dead on Boxing Day

UK NewsPublished:

Tobyn Salvatore appeared at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Denis and Mary Fell
A 19-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering an elderly couple found dead in their home on Boxing Day.

The bodies of Denis and Mary Fell, both 73, were discovered at their address in Raeburn Rigg, Livingston, West Lothian, at around 11.40pm on Sunday.

Tobyn Salvatore, also known as Jay Fell, appeared at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday to face two charges of murder.

Denis and Mary Fell deaths
Police at the address in Livingston where the couple were found dead (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The teenager, who lives locally, made no plea.

He was remanded in custody for further examination and is due to make another appearance in court within the next eight days.

A police cordon was put in place around a property in Livingston and forensic staff were pictured at the scene in the days following the deaths.

Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Houliston from Police Scotland said the force’s thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr and Mrs Fell, and those who have been impacted by their deaths.

