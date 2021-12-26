The Queen leads tributes to Archbishop Desmond Tutu following his death

Reverend Desmond Tutu during an audience with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, central London (Sean Dempsey/PA)

The Queen has paid tribute to Archbishop Desmond Tutu as a tireless champion of human rights following his death aged 90.

Tutu, who helped end apartheid in South Africa, died in Cape Town on Boxing Day.

In a message of condolence, the Queen said the whole royal family were “deeply saddened” by the news.

The message said: “I am joined by the whole Royal Family in being deeply saddened by the news of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a man who tirelessly championed human rights in South Africa and across the world.