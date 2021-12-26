BBC radio presenter Janice Long dies aged 66

Janice Long

BBC radio presenter Janice Long, who was the first regular female presenter on Top Of The Pops, has died at the age of 66.

During a 40-year career, she hosted shows across flagship BBC stations including Radio 1, as well as the breakfast show on Greater London Radio and XFM.

Her agent Nigel Forsyth said in a statement that Long died at home on Christmas Day following a short illness.

His statement said: “Janice was a wonderful, warm human being and exceptional broadcaster.

“She told a brilliant story and always made you roar with laughter with her sharp wit. She will leave behind her husband Paul and two children, who she thought the world of.

Tributes paid to DJ Janice Long, who has died after a short illness.https://t.co/8z0OA1tRwq pic.twitter.com/bzVrlmEtA1 — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) December 26, 2021

“Janice loved the BBC and started her career as a station assistant at BBC Radio Merseyside in 1979, to complete it with the magnificent people at BBC Radio Wales.

“Janice wanted it known she was so thankful to the NHS and all who looked after her there.”

Lorna Clarke, controller of pop music at the BBC, was among those paying tribute.

She said: “Everyone in pop radio was saddened to hear of the passing of Janice Long.

“She was long admired for her role as a talent spotter and new music champion, giving Frankie Goes To Hollywood and Amy Winehouse their first radio sessions, as well as lighting the way for female radio and TV presenters throughout the industry.