Highest daily Covid-19 cases total recorded in Ireland

Coronavirus swabs

The highest daily Covid-19 cases total has been notified in Ireland on Christmas Day.

A further 13,765 cases of the virus were notified on Saturday, up from 11,182 cases announced on Friday.

The Department of Health said “large volumes” of case numbers are anticipated over the coming period.

The @hpscireland has today been notified of 13,765* confirmed cases of #COVID19. As of 8am today, 378 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 87 are in ICU. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) December 25, 2021

It described the daily total as based on positive test results uploaded to the HSE Covid Care Tracker the preceding day.

At 8am there were 378 Covid-positive patients in hospital, with 87 in intensive care.

The department described the figures as provisional.