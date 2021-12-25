Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Highest daily Covid-19 cases total recorded in Ireland

UK NewsPublished:

Some 13,765 new cases of the virus were notified on Christmas Day, up from 11,182 on Friday.

Coronavirus swabs
Coronavirus swabs

The highest daily Covid-19 cases total has been notified in Ireland on Christmas Day.

A further 13,765 cases of the virus were notified on Saturday, up from 11,182 cases announced on Friday.

The Department of Health said “large volumes” of case numbers are anticipated over the coming period.

It described the daily total as based on positive test results uploaded to the HSE Covid Care Tracker the preceding day.

At 8am there were 378 Covid-positive patients in hospital, with 87 in intensive care.

The department described the figures as provisional.

Approximately 83% of reported cases are believed to be the Omicron variant.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News