Police seek two who fled after crashing car into family home

Police have appealed for information

Police are looking for a driver and passenger who fled after crashing a car into a house in Gloucester.

Officers were called to Field View Lane in Witcombe during the early hours of Wednesday December 8, after it was reported that a black Mercedes C250 had gone out of control before smashing into the property.

The damage caused to the front of two adjoining houses meant the families had to find somewhere else to stay until it could be repaired.

They have since been able to return home in time for Christmas.

A picture of the scene shows the Mercedes parked across the front lawns of the homes, having gone through the brick exterior of the property and exposing the insulation.

Gloucestershire Police, who are investigating the incident, have been trying to identify the two people who ran away from the car.

Anyone with information is asked to complete the following form quoting incident 8 of December 8: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/