MSP to return to Holyrood after successful cancer treatment

UK NewsPublished:

Ruth Maguire was diagnosed with stage three cervical cancer.

Ruth Maguire

SNP MSP Ruth Maguire will return to her duties after successful treatment for stage three cervical cancer, she has said.

Ms Maguire took a medical leave of absence just weeks after the Holyrood election in May, after being diagnosed in April, saying doctors told her the condition was serious but treatable.

On Twitter, Ms Maguire said the treatment had been successful and she would be returning to her duties as an MSP in the new year.

“I’m so grateful for the love & kindness shown to me this year,” she said.

“Your thoughts, prayers & good wishes were of huge comfort.

“I’m pleased to say my treatment was successful & I look forward to getting back to work for my constituents in the New Year.

“Thank you all, Merry Christmas.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was among politicians welcoming the Cunninghame South MSP back.

“Just the best Christmas Eve news @RBFMaguire – looking forward to having you back with us in @ScotParl,” she said on Twitter.

Public health minister Maree Todd also said it was “wonderful news”.

