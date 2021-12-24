Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

People arrive at Rates Hall Covid-19 vaccination centre, near St Peter’s Square in Manchester (Danny Lawson/PA)

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to December 20, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in a lab-reported test, plus, in England, positive rapid lateral flow tests that do not have a negative confirmatory lab-based polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 72 hours.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (December 21-24) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 368 (98%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, eight (2%) have seen a fall and one is unchanged.

Lambeth in London continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 10,220 new cases in the seven days to December 20, the equivalent of 3,175.8 per 100,000 people.

This is up from a rate of 1,264.4 in the seven days to December 13.

Wandsworth in London has the second highest rate, up from 1,194.3 to 3,098.2, with 10,216 new cases.

Hackney & City of London has the third highest rate, up from 1,139.5 to 2,724.4, with 7,952 new cases.

West Lothian has the highest rate in Scotland (1,168.5, up from 760.5); Cardiff has the highest rate in Wales (1,008.1, up from 485.4); and Ards & North Down has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (911.4, up from 742.3).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are all in London:

Lambeth (up from 1,264.4 to 3,175.8)

Wandsworth (1,194.3 to 3,098.2)

Hackney & City of London (1,139.5 to 2,724.4)

Southwark (1,168.1 to 2,714.2)

Islington (1,039.0 to 2,506.9)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on December 24 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 20; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 20; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 13; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 13.