Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to December 19, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in a lab-reported test, plus, in England, positive rapid lateral flow tests that do not have a negative confirmatory lab-based polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 72 hours.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (December 20-23) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 362 (96%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 15 (4%) have seen a fall.

Lambeth in London continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 9,879 new cases in the seven days to December 19 – the equivalent of 3,069.8 per 100,000 people.

This is up from a rate of 974.8 in the seven days to December 12.

Wandsworth in London has the second highest rate, up from 923.8 to 2,956.0, with 9,747 new cases.

Hackney & City of London has the third highest rate, up from 863.4 to 2,666.2, with 7,782 new cases.

West Lothian has the highest rate in Scotland (1,104.3, up from 689.8); Cardiff has the highest rate in Wales (900.3, up from 474.0); and Ards & North Down has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (876.9, up from 724.4).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are all in London:

Lambeth (up from 974.8 to 3,069.8)

Wandsworth (923.8 to 2,956.0)

Hackney & City of London (863.4 to 2,666.2)

Southwark (935.3 to 2,576.7)

Islington (823.8 to 2,423.9)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on December 23 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 19; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 19; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 12; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 12.