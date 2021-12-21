Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

People get Covid-19 vaccinations at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to December 17, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in a lab-reported test plus, in England, positive rapid lateral flow tests that do not have a negative confirmatory lab-based polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 72 hours.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (December 18-21) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 344 (91%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 31 (8%) have seen a fall and two are unchanged.

Lambeth in London continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 8,780 new cases in the seven days to December 17 – the equivalent of 2,728.3 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 761.6 in the seven days to December 10.

Wandsworth in London has the second highest rate, up from 751.8 to 2,643.9, with 8,718 new cases.

Hackney & City of London has the third highest rate, up from 676.7 to 2,352.3, with 6,866 new cases.

West Lothian has the highest rate in Scotland (1,022.2, up from 596.2); the Isle of Anglesey has the highest rate in Wales (822.0, up from 711.2); and Ards & North Down has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (818.2, up from 720.1).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are all in London:

Lambeth (up from 761.6 to 2,728.3)

Wandsworth (751.8 to 2,643.9)

Hackney & City of London (676.7 to 2,352.3)

Islington (651.7 to 2,161.5)

Southwark (750.0 to 2,244.6)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on December 21 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 17; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 17; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 10; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 10.