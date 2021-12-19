Millennium Dome architect Lord Rogers dies aged 88

Architect Lord Rogers sits with arms crossed at a desk

Millennium Dome architect Richard Rogers has died aged 88.

Lord Rogers, who also designed the Pompidou Centre in Paris and the Lloyd’s of London building, “passed away quietly” on Saturday evening, Freud Communications’ Matthew Freud told the PA news agency.

Lord Rogers was born in 1933 to an Anglo-Italian family in Florence, Italy and at a young age moved to England, where he later trained at the Architectural Association School of Architure in London before graduating with a master’s from Yale.

Lord Richard Rogers, shown with his wife Lady Ruth Rogers after he received the Freedom of the City at Guildhall Art Gallery, was celebrated for his contributions to public life in London and Paris (Steve Parsons/PA)

His designs, which also include the Senedd building in Cardiff and Strasbourg’s European Court of Human Rights, won critical acclaim with the Royal Gold Medal and the Pritzker Prize.

The jury when awarding him the Pritzker in 2017 praised him for having “revolutionised museums, transforming what had once been elite monuments into popular places of social and cultural exchange, woven into the heart of the city”.

He received the Freedom of the City of London at Guildhall Art Gallery in 2014 in recognition of his contribution to architecture and urbanism.