Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Dachshunds don reindeer ears and turkey legs in annual Hyde Park Sausage Walk

UK NewsPublished:

Sausage dogs named Biggie Smalls and Bruno joined in the Christmas celebrations at Hyde Park, showing off costumes, hats, and jumpers as they walked.

Sausage dog festive walk
Sausage dog festive walk

Dachshunds sporting reindeer ears and roasted turkey legs took to the streets of London in the annual Hyde Park Sausage Walk.

Sausage dog festive walk
Biggie Smalls, dressed as a roasted turkey, at the annual Hyde Park Sausage Walk (PA)

Owners and their sausage dogs came together to celebrate the season by donning festive fancy dress.

One canine, named Biggie Smalls, showed off a turkey costume – accessorising with green baubles on his collar.

Sausage dog festive walk
LD turned up with a matching hat to round off her elf costume (PA)
Dachshunds wrapped up in Christmas jumpers and reindeer ears at the Sausage Walk (PA)
Dachshunds wrapped up in Christmas jumpers and reindeer ears at the Sausage Walk (PA)

Dog owners joined in the dress-up for its fifth year, as another dachshund called Bruno channelled his inner Frosty while topping off the look with a red and green scarf.

Sausage dog festive walk
Bruno pictured at Hyde Park Sausage Walk (PA)
Sausage dog festive walk
Many owners dressed up for the Sausage Walk as well (PA)
Sausage dog festive walk
Dachshunds at the annual Hyde Park Sausage Walk in fancy dress (PA)

Others opted for a more muted outfit, keeping it seasonal in a tasteful Christmas jumper.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News