Dachshunds don reindeer ears and turkey legs in annual Hyde Park Sausage Walk

Sausage dog festive walk

Dachshunds sporting reindeer ears and roasted turkey legs took to the streets of London in the annual Hyde Park Sausage Walk.

Biggie Smalls, dressed as a roasted turkey, at the annual Hyde Park Sausage Walk (PA)

Owners and their sausage dogs came together to celebrate the season by donning festive fancy dress.

One canine, named Biggie Smalls, showed off a turkey costume – accessorising with green baubles on his collar.

LD turned up with a matching hat to round off her elf costume (PA)

Dachshunds wrapped up in Christmas jumpers and reindeer ears at the Sausage Walk (PA)

Dog owners joined in the dress-up for its fifth year, as another dachshund called Bruno channelled his inner Frosty while topping off the look with a red and green scarf.

Bruno pictured at Hyde Park Sausage Walk (PA)

Many owners dressed up for the Sausage Walk as well (PA)

Dachshunds at the annual Hyde Park Sausage Walk in fancy dress (PA)