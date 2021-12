What the papers say – December 18

A collection of British newspapers

The papers on Saturday focus on a significant staffing shift in the civil service, a premier on “probation” and surging coronavirus infections.

The Daily Mirror reports Cabinet Secretary Simon Case quit his role as chief investigator into a number of alleged gatherings after it emerged a quiz was held in his own department that he was aware of and spoke at.

The Guardian and The Times also lead on the story, with the latter saying the investigation is in “disarray” after Mr Case stepped down.

Guardian front page, Saturday 18 December 2021 No 10 partyinquiry boss quits – over his own party pic.twitter.com/cekuToVCBM — Guardian news (@guardiannews) December 17, 2021

THE TIMES: Downing Street parties inquiry in disarray after chief quits #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/vWCShLMexj — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 17, 2021

A stony-faced Boris Johnson features on the front of The Daily Telegraph, which reports the Prime Minister’s bid to move on from the North Shropshire by-election has been “derailed” by the fresh leaks about Whitehall parties.

?️The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'PM's bid to move on from poll rout is derailed by fresh leaks'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/aJBnlCfdR6 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 17, 2021

Jacob Rees-Mogg’s support of Mr Johnson as the only leader with the “courage” to see the country through tough times is splashed across the front of the Daily Express.

Tomorrow's front page: Down but not out! Why we must put faith in Boris #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/F05lp3RTjM — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) December 17, 2021

“Angry” Tory MPs have warned the PM he is on “probation”, according to the FT Weekend, while the paper leads with researchers saying there is “no evidence” Omicron is milder than the Delta variant of coronavirus.

Just published: front page of FT Weekend, UK edition, Saturday 18 December https://t.co/S7uNztCOUN pic.twitter.com/O45gXNRhtF — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) December 17, 2021

The i weekend says Omicron infections are “now out of control” as it reports case numbers are doubling every 1.5 days in London, the North East, the West Midlands and Yorkshire.

Omicron infections now out of control #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/2gjQtrXYFa — i newspaper (@theipaper) December 17, 2021

But the Daily Mail calls for the 10-day isolation rule to be cut to seven days as it quotes health experts and business chiefs as calling the current rule “lockdown by stealth”.