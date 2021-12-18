Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police suffer minor injuries during anti-vaccine protest in Parliament Square

UK NewsPublished:

The officers were injured while attempting to escort a police motorcyclist through the area at around 12.30pm on Saturday, the Met Police said.

Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Police officers have suffered “minor injuries” during “scuffles” at an anti-vaccine protest in Parliament Square.

The officers were injured while attempting to escort a police motorcyclist through the area at around 12.30pm on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Video footage from the protest posted on social media shows shoving between police and protesters.

Later at around 3pm a group of protesters stopped outside a shop on Regents Street, police said.

Coronavirus – Sat Dec 18, 2021
A few officers suffered ‘minor injuries’, the Metropolitan Police said (Ian West/PA)

They began “directing abuse” at people inside and egging the shop until police intervened, ending the incident.

No injuries were reported.

Officers are said to be “closely monitoring” the demonstration.

The Met added that no arrests have been made.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News