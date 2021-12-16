Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

A converted call centre, which is being used as an Covid-19 vaccination centre in Ramsgate, Kent (Leon Neal/PA)

Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to December 12, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (December 13-16) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 231 (61%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 144 (38%) have seen a fall and two are unchanged.

Lambeth in London has the highest rate in the UK, with 3,098 new cases in the seven days to December 12 – the equivalent of 962.7 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 509.6 in the seven days to December 5.

South Northamptonshire has the second highest rate, up from 876.5 to 931.0, with 889 new cases.

Southwark in London has the third highest rate, up from 478.7 to 929.6, with 2,975 new cases.

Newry, Mourne & Down has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (782.7, down from 851.5); West Lothian has the highest rate in Scotland (684.4, up from 411.3); and the Isle of Anglesey has the highest rate in Wales (682.9, down from 836.2).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are all in London:

Lambeth (up from 509.6 to 962.7)

Southwark (478.7 to 929.6)

Hackney & City of London (411.5 to 855.8)

Islington (427.2 to 818.6)

Wandsworth (558.0 to 914.1)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on December 16 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 12; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 12; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 5; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 5.