In Pictures: Brussels sprout harvest under way for Christmas binge

Brussels sprout harvest

Christmas preparations are well and truly under way as farmers begin the process of harvesting their Brussels sprouts for the nation’s dinner tables.

Supermarkets sell approximately 750 million individual Brussels sprouts at Christmas time, according to 2018 analysis by the Office for National Statistics, which is a quarter of the total for the whole year.

But, in an indication of the divisive nature of Christmas dinner’s most controversial ingredient, the number that actually gets eaten is only about half of the 750 million figure.

Brussels sprouts are harvested in Lincolnshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

The sprouts are harvested at TH Clements vegetable growers (Joe Giddens/PA)

Christmas is the peak season for sprouts at TH Clements near Boston (Joe Giddens/PA)