Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

People queue at a vaccination centre in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to December 11, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (December 12-15) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 226 (60%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 149 (40%) have seen a fall and two are unchanged.

(PA Graphics)

South Northamptonshire has the highest rate in the UK, with 876 new cases in the seven days to December 11 – the equivalent of 917.4 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 889.1 in the seven days to December 4.

Reigate & Banstead in Surrey has the second highest rate, up slightly from 880.4 to 890.5, with 1,329 new cases.

Plymouth has the third highest rate, up from 810.4 to 857.6, with 2,254 new cases.

Newry, Mourne & Down has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (820.2, down from 835.6); the Isle of Anglesey has the highest rate in Wales (694.2, down from 834.8); and Falkirk has the highest rate in Scotland (654.0, up from 591.7).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are all in London:

Southwark (up from 463.1 to 818.4)

Lambeth (495.0 to 828.7)

Hackney & City of London (405.0 to 733.5)

Islington (405.5 to 720.6)

Lewisham (497.2 to 767.7)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on December 15 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 11; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 11; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 4; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 4.