Craig David receives MBE for music career lasting two decades

Singer and rapper Craig David has been made an MBE by the Prince of Wales for services to music.

The performer received the honour during a Windsor Castle investiture that recognised his career comeback.

David first found fame with the release of his debut album Born To Do It in 2000.

Craig David has found more chart success in recent years (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The record entered at number one to become the fastest-selling debut by a British male solo act to date, making David the face of the UK garage genre.

As his subsequent albums failed to chart as well, he was ridiculed by Leigh Francis on the TV comedy show Bo’ Selecta! and eventually moved to Miami.

With the release of comeback record Following My Intuition in 2016, he returned to number one and landed headline gigs at Brixton Academy and a slot on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage.

These were followed by regular radio slots and high-profile collaborations with artists including Bastille and AJ Tracey.

Hits differently when you receive the letter though?❤️? Thank you for all the Love you’ve all been showing me for so many years! I appreciate & Love you?? I am very honoured?Have a lovely day? #Love CD x pic.twitter.com/w8bsMF49Jh — Craig David (@CraigDavid) December 31, 2020

David, 39, declined to speak to the press after the ceremony but at the time the award was announced he tweeted a snap of the envelope addressed to “Craig David Esq, MBE” and said seeing the title in writing “hits differently when you receive the letter though”.

“Thank you for all the love you’ve all been showing me for so many years! I appreciate and love you.

“I am very honoured”.

David, 39, was born in Southampton to an Afro-Grenadian father and Jewish mother.

At school he suffered at the hands of bullies and this would later inform his music, with the 2005 song Johnny about his memories of that time.

David’s father played bass in a reggae band called the Ebony Rockers and, as a teenager, he would accompany him to local clubs where DJs would let him take the microphone.

He found mainstream success singing on Re-Rewind (The Crowd Say Bo Selecta) by garage duo Artful Dodger, which reached number two in the charts in 1999.