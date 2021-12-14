Temporary lack of PCR test slots due to ‘exceptionally high demand’

“Exceptionally high demand” is behind people with coronavirus symptoms being temporarily unable to book PCR test slots at walk-in or drive-through sites across England, officials say.

Twice briefly on Tuesday, the Government website said there were no slots available for PCR tests at walk-in and drive-in test sites across every region of England, before making more slots available.

UK Health Security Agency sources said “exceptionally high demand” for the in-person tests has created pressure on the system and led to temporary reduced availability in some areas.

More slots were made available on Tuesday afternoon across all regions, but these are understood to be for Wednesday onwards.

Immediately before the additional slots were added, none were available in more than 10 parts of England, including London.

PCR test kits which are posted to people’s homes, usually arriving the following day, remain available.

The public are being advised to try again later if they cannot get a test, which will not be available through helplines.

Seven of the 10 areas which saw the biggest week-on-week jump in case rates between December 2 and 9 are in the capital, and the Government has previously said it expects Omicron to become the dominant strain there by Tuesday.

It comes as problems ordering rapid lateral flow tests enter their second day.

These are unavailable to be ordered via the Government website, though it is understood that a number were available in the early hours of the morning.