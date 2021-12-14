More restrictions possible in Wales after Christmas, says Mark Drakeford

We must be prepared for cases of the new Omicron variant to rise quickly and very steeply.

Two doses of a vaccine isn’t enough – the booster dose is vital.

We are speeding up our booster programme and I encourage everyone to get theirs when offered.

➡️ https://t.co/t3wbOnJJss pic.twitter.com/XADLCneZRE

— Mark Drakeford (@PrifWeinidog) December 13, 2021